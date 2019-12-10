A Pineville man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49 near the Pineville city limits, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Fermin C. Delos Santos, 20, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Delos Santos was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran into the rear of another truck driven by Matthew B. Olsen, 23, of Gravette, Arkansas, and then ran off the road and overturned, throwing Delos Santos from his truck, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 6:10 p.m. Sunday on Route E, about 8 miles south of Powell in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Chelsey L. Schmicher, 24, of Rocky Comfort, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville while Caleb F. Roughton, 21, of Seligman, was taken to Northwest Regional Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas. Injuries to both were described as minor.
Schmicher was driving a southbound car that crossed the centerline and struck Roughton's northbound pickup truck head-on, the patrol said.
• A Verona woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:05 p.m. Sunday on Route Z, 5 miles east of Monett in Barry County, according to the patrol.
Salena E. Brattin, 20, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a fence, the patrol said.
• A teenager from El Dorado Springs was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:15 p.m. Saturday on Route D, 6 miles north of Nevada in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Kayden A. Govoro, 17, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
He was driving a southbound car that ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
