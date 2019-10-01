An 11-year-old boy from Liberal was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday on private property about 4 miles east of Liberal in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The boy, whose name was not being released by the patrol, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said the boy was operating a utility vehicle and crashed through a wire fence.
• A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 10:30 p.m. Monday on Chestnut Road, 2 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the patrol.
Duane G. George, 52, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
George was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a sign and a ditch, the patrol said.
• A Cassville man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash at 10 p.m. Monday on Farm Road 2140, about 5 miles northeast of Cassville in Barry County, according to the patrol.
Skylan L. Fare, 32, was flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Fare was riding a westbound motorcycle that ran off the road and struck a fence, the patrol said.
• Two Wisconsin residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:15 p.m. Monday on Interstate 44, about 6 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Driver Elizabeth T. Banuelos, 32, and passenger Sarah M. Banuelos, 36, both of Cudahy, Wisconsin, were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Their eastbound pickup truck struck a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.