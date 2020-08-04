Two Jasper residents were injured in a motorcycle accident at 1:07 p.m. Monday on Route N, about 9 miles east of Jasper in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Tammie I. Smith, 56, and passenger Max T. Jones, 90, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Their eastbound motorcycle ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured when she was struck by a vehicle at 6:31 a.m. Monday on Route M, 8 miles north of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Rebecca L. Wallace, 39, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Wallace was struck by a westbound car driven by David L. Pentola, 61, of Carthage, when she ran out in front of his vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Monett man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:22 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 37, a mile north of Butterfield in Barry County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Christopher L. Leroy, 49, was taken by ambulance to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
Leroy was driving a southbound car that was struck in the rear by a car driven by Johnathon J. Harper, 21, of Garfield, Arkansas, when Harper fell asleep at the wheel, the patrol said. The patrol said the Leroy car skidded off one side of the road and that the Harper car ran off the other side.
• A Weirton, West Virginia, woman was injured in a single-car accident at 4 a.m. Monday on Interstate 44, a mile west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Megan E. Swain, 34, was taken by ambulance to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.
She was driving a westbound car that struck two bundles of lumber in a construction zone on I-44, the patrol said.
