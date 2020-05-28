A Monett man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:55 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 97, about 3 miles west of Stotts City in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christain M. Wooldridge, 27, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound pickup truck that struck a guardrail when he ran through a stop sign at a T-intersection, the patrol said.
• A Mount Vernon woman was injured in a three-vehicle wreck at 1:20 a.m. Thursday on County Road 2175, about 4 miles north of Verona in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Chloe L. Moore, 19, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
Moore was a passenger in a westbound car driven by Makenna N. Daniels, 18, of Miller, that was struck in the rear by a westbound truck driven by Christopher N. Huffer, 20, of Mount Vernon, when Daniels came to a stop as her car entered high water covering the roadway. The collision pushed Daniels' car into the rear of another car driven by Bryton C. Hilton, 23, of Mount Vernon, who also had come to a stop in the roadway, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 2220, about 3 miles west of Verona in Lawrence County, according to the patrol.
Two 14-year-old passengers from Monett were taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield for treatment of injuries listed as moderate in one teen's case and minor in the other's. The driver of the vehicle, Austin M. Hash-Baxter, 21, of Verona, declined treatment at the scene, the patrol said.
Their westbound vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
