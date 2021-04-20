Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:05 p.m. Monday on State Line Road, a mile north of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Brian M. Kerns, 19, and passenger Blake A. Youngblood, 22, both of Joplin, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries. A second passenger, Kaitlin S. Tygart, 18, of Galena, Missouri, was taken to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
Their northbound vehicle ran off the road on a curve and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• Two residents of Fort Scott, Kansas, were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:40 p.m. Monday on 200 Road, 6 miles southwest of Deerfield in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Curtis D. Moreland, 32, and passenger Brandon E. Crowder, 40, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Their southbound pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.