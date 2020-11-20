A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:55 a.m. Friday on Route JJ, 3 miles northeast of Jasper in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joshua G. Schmidt, 38, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Schmidt was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in an accident involving two motorcycles at 12:10 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 76, about 4 miles west of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Both operators of the motorcycles — Cory R. Gray, 34, of Anderson, and Jason McDonald, age not available, of Gravette, Arkansas — were taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital in Neosho by private vehicles with moderate injuries. A passenger on McDonald's motorcycle, Wendy D. Payne, 43, also of Gravette, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, the patrol said.
Both motorcycles were westbound when the front of McDonald's motorcycle struck the rear of Gray's and they both spilled off the road, throwing all three riders from their bikes, the patrol said.
• A Seneca woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Iris Road, 5 miles north of Seneca in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Aislinn D. Colleton, 19, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road, and rolled into a fence and utility pole, the patrol said.
