Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:45 a.m. Friday on Route EE at Lanagan in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Both drivers involved, Laney M. Russell, 19, of Decatur, Arkansas, and Cheryl L. Moraski, 72, of Lanagan, and a passenger in Moraski's car, Roberta Tallman, 58, of Lanagan, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. Moraski's injuries were listed as serious, Tallman's as moderate and Russell's as minor.
Russell's northbound car hydroplaned on wet pavement across the center line of the roadway and struck Moraski's car head-on, the patrol said.
• A truck driver from Texas was injured seriously in a single-vehicle accident at 2 a.m. Friday on Interstate 44, a mile west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Darsso P. Gache, 32, of Lewisville, Texas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
His westbound semitrailer ran off the road and struck a guardrail and a bridge support, the patrol said.
• A Sarcoxie resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:10 p.m. Thursday on Newton Road, 7 miles northeast of Diamond in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Toukhua Xiong, 27, was takjen by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving a westbound GMC Terrain that left the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree, the patrol said.
