A Joplin man was injured in a motorcycle-car collision at 3:10 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 37, about a mile south of Monett in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Chad W. Holland, 45, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Holland was riding a southbound motorcycle that ran into the rear of a southbound vehicle driven by Francisco F. Rueda, 56, of Batesville, Arkansas, when Rueda slowed to make a right turn, the patrol said.
• A teen from Walker was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 7:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 54, about 4 miles west of El Dorado Springs in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Chad E. Ramsey, 17, was taken to Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs with minor injuries.
Ramsey was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran into the rear of cement mixer truck driven by Anthony J. Waniska, 50, of Osceola, and then overturned, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a three-vehicle accident at 5:44 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 60, a mile east of Monett in Barry County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers involved, Tyler A. Lamastus, 20, of Aurora, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries. A second driver, Paul V. Gripka, 60, and his passenger, Marcy J. Gripka, 47, both of Aurora, were taken to Cox Monett Hospital with moderate injuries.
Lamastus was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran into the rear of a car driven by Clara M. Graves, 25, of Nixa, that then struck the rear of the Gripkas' westbound vehicle, the patrol said.
