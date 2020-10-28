An Oklahoma man was injured in a three-vehicle accident at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44, about 3 miles west of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
George L. Robertson, 74, of Weleetka, Oklahoma, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
Robertson was driving an eastbound car that was slowing in traffic when it was struck in the rear by an eastbound semitruck rig driven by Abdifatah A. Yusuf, 36, of Amarillo, Texas, the patrol said. The collision pushed Robertson's car into the rear of an eastbound car driven by Najjiyyah A. Johnson, 41, of Philadelphia.
• An Arkansas man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 71, about 3 miles north of Jane in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Elvin Z. Cruz, 30, of Springdale, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
Cruz was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran into the rear of southbound semitruck rig driven by Steven P. Buck, 53, of Superior, Wisconsin, as Buck was slowing for an emergency vehicle, the patrol said.
• Two Goodman residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday on Peach Orchard Road, 3 miles south of Goodman in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Jonathan W. Ruddick, 26, and his passenger, a baby boy, were taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
Their eastbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Cassville resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 248, about 4 miles west of Jenkins in Barry County, according to the patrol.
David W. Lunsford, 31, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital in Monett with moderate injuries.
Lunsford was driving an eastbound car that struck a deer before running off the roadway, hitting an embankment and overturning, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.