A Neosho woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday on Route NN, 2 miles northwest of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Treva F. Harrison, 26, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuiries.
She was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A man from Stockton was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, 4 miles east of Sheldon in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Chris L. Roadcap, 31, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center in Nevada with minor injuries.
He was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49 at Lamar Heights in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
The driver, Kaitlyn M. Carlson, 25, of Joplin, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. Passenger Charles H. Foster, 26, of Springdale, Arkansas, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries. A second passenger, Larry G. Jones, 38, hometown unavailable, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol said their northbound vehicle ran off the road, struck a sign and overturned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.