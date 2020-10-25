Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Route H, 4 miles north of Monett, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Both drivers, Hailee B. Sitton, 17, of Monett, and Jess M. Kampe, 37, of Conway, Missouri, were both taken to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries.
Three from the northbound Kampe vehicle — Krystle S. West, and two juveniles, all from Conway — were taken to Cox South with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the Sitton vehicle traveled into the northbound lane and struck the Kampe vehicle head-on.
• A Golden City resident was injured in a single-vehicle wreck about 3 p.m. Saturday on Highway 126, about 2 miles west of Golden City, according to the state patrol.
Martha L. Knox, 74, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol report stated the westbound Knox vehicle ran off the road, struck a stop sign and overturned.
