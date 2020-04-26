Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:16 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 39, 2 miles south of Shell Knob in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Timothy Frazier, 66, of Carl Junction, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries, the patrol said. Jerry Beck, 49, of Cassville, and Sara E. Miller, 33, of Golden, sustained minor injuries but declined treatment at the scene, the patrol said.
The patrol said the northbound Frazier vehicle crossed the center line and struck the southbound Beck vehicle.
• A California man was injured in a tractor-trailer crash at 5:30 a.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 44, 3 miles west of Halltown in Lawrence County, the highway patrol reported.
Jianmin Dong, 45, of Alhambra, California, was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said the eastbound tractor-trailer in which Dong was a passenger, driven by Feiyao Long, 53, of Walnut, California, ran off the road and hit a cable barrier.
• A Seneca man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:10 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 43, 4 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the highway patrol reported.
Adan Reveles, 23, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Reveles’ northbound vehicle ran off the road while attempting to avoid a collision with a vehicle preparing to make a left turn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.