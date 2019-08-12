Two Shell Knob residents were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 12:40 p.m. Monday on Sans Souci Drive, 5 miles south of Shell Knob in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Darlene D. Jarratt, 61, and her passenger, Wesley R. Brown, 6, were taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville, the patrol said. Jarratt's injuries were listed as moderate and Brown's as minor.
Their northbound Nissan Titan ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 6 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 54, about 6 miles east of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers, Kenneth W. Dean, 71, of Nevada, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. The other driver, Timothy L. Snodgrass, 46, and his passenger, Michelle A. Snodgrass, 22, both of El Dorado Springs, were taken by ambulance to the Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Dean was northbound and failed to stop for a stop sign, pulling into the path of the Snodgrasses' eastbound truck, according to the patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.