Police are investigating several burglaries of Joplin businesses that took place overnight Tuesday.
Glass was broken out at the fronts of the Los Lunas restaurant at 2705 S. Range Line Road and the Firestone store at 221 S. Range Line to gain access to those buildings. Less than $10 in coins were reported stolen from the restaurant, and nothing was believed to have been taken from the Firestone store.
Someone broke out glass at the front of the Joplin Motor Co. office building at 402 E. Seventh St. and stole $500 from that business, according to a police report. A window was broken out on one side of the Red Wing Shoes store to gain entry there and steal $350. Some checks were stolen in a fifth break-in reported at M&B of Southwest Missouri, 1101 S. Willard Ave.
