Two Neosho residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 5 p.m. Friday on Business Loop Highway 60 at Elwood Junction Road about 2 miles northeast of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christina L. Wideman, 52, Neosho, driver of one of the vehicles, and a passenger, Adrianna R. Wideman, 19, were taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
The wreck occurred, according to the patrol, when an eastbound vehicle driven by Allen A. Freel, 67, of Neosho, was stopped for a left turn, and his car was struck from behind by the Wideman vehicle.
• A Southwest City resident was injured in a tractor accident about 8:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 43, about 7 miles west of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the patrol.
David Weeks, 51, was taken by a family member to Grove (Oklahoma) Integris Hospital with minor injures.
The accident occurred when the Weeks tractor traveled off the highway and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 5:40 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 86 at Interstate 49 at Neosho in Newton County, the patrol said.
Omer D. Mosby, 79, driver of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
The patrol said the northbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
