Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 2 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 60, about 5 miles west of Monett in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Austin Field, 20, of Strafford, and two occupants of his pickup truck, Katelyn Hope, 20, of Stark City, and a 2-year-old boy from Strafford, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin. Field and Hope were treated for moderate injuries and the child for minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the state patrol, when the eastbound Field truck ran into the rear of a propane truck driven by Jason A. Hart, 46, who was making a left turn. Hart was not injured.
• A Verona woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 6 a.m. Friday on Lawrence County Road 1110, south of Hoberg, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lisa D. Trowbridge, 32, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when Trowbridge lost control of her northbound car, and it ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
• A Lamar man was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 5:35 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 160, a mile west of Lamar in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Scott N. Gardner, 57, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol report stated that Gardner drove off the right side of the road and overcorrected, and the westbound car ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
