Mark E. Armstrong, 42, Bella Vista, Arkansas, driver of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Northwest Medical Center, Bentonville, Arkansas.
The patrol said the driver of the northbound vehicle experienced a medical incident, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:52 a.m. Friday on Route AA, a mile south of Carterville in Jasper County, the patrol said
Brenda L. Southard, 61, of Carthage, and Kayla Keeper, 30, of Joplin, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Southard was driving a westbound pickup truck and pulled into the path of Keeper's northbound car, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash at 8:05 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 59, a half-mile south of Lanagan in McDonald County, the patrol said.
Kikoa J. Cepeda, 21, of Neosho, and Rayleen Basiga, 24, of Southwest City, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
They were both passengers in a northbound vehicle driven by Vincent P. Castro, 25, of Neosho, that ran off the road and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
