A 32-year-old man is facing charges of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly fled Joplin police in a stolen van Thursday morning and subsequently crashed the vehicle into the apartment of a sleeping woman and her child.
Sgt. Andy Blair said in a news release that an officer tried to stop the van at 9:15 a.m. when he saw it speeding, but the driver would not stop and the officer decided not to pursue due to the time of day and the risks to the safety of others. The officer instead put out a description of the vehicle, Blair said.
Believing that the same vehicle may have been involved in a call he'd handled the previous day, the officer decided to look for the van in the vicinity of that call, which was near 15th Street and Kansas Avenue. His hunch paid off when he located the van at 1504 S. Kansas Ave., where witnesses told the officer the driver had jumped out and run inside after crashing into the side of the apartment house.
The suspect, Timothy S. Wright, was located inside another apartment in the building and taken into custody.
Blair said the crash pushed the wall into the apartment of a sleeping woman and her child within inches of the occupants. The owner of the van was contacted and told police that it had been stolen, he said.
Police sought vehicle tampering, assault and child endangerment charges in addition to a count of resisting arrest. But the Jasper County prosecutor's office instead filed just the two counts on Wright, according to court records.
