Several area law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit of a fleeing vehicle Wednesday night, resulting in the seizure of 72 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of two of the vehicle’s occupants.
The driver of the vehicle, James G. Wilson, 29, of Joplin, was charged Thursday with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license. One of his two passengers, Tammy Woods, 37, of Carterville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. A second female passenger was released without charges.
Joplin police Capt. Nick Jimenez said an off-duty Joplin police investigator was dining at a restaurant about 6 p.m. Wednesday when he spotted suspicious activity near the 4100 block of Richard Joseph Boulevard and contacted patrol units and investigators on duty.
Jimenez said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off. Officers decided not to pursue. Duquesne police later spotted the vehicle and began a pursuit that Joplin patrol cars soon joined. Jimenez said the chase proceeded through parts of both Jasper and Newton counties, with occupants throwing items from the vehicle as they fled.
The pursuit came to a stop shortly after the vehicle ran over a tire-deflating device set out by a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy near the intersection of Newton Road and County Road 110. Jimenez said items thrown from the vehicle were recovered and that police seized a pistol in addition to 72 grams of meth.
Wilson was wanted at the time on alleged violations of parole received on previous convictions for burglary, vehicle tampering, forgery and resisting arrest.
