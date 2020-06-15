A judge sentenced a Joplin man to five years in prison Monday in an assault case involving a police pursuit in Webb City and the ramming of a police vehicle.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Donald R. Hignite, 33, concurrent terms of five years for second-degree assault of a special victim and four years each for felony counts of first-degree property damage and resisting arrest. The judge ordered that the sentences be served in the state's Institutional Treatment Center program.
Hignite had pleaded guilty to the offenses April 20 in a plea agreement capping the prison time he might receive at five years.
Hignite led police on the pursuit April 9, 2019, when an officer tried to stop him for a traffic violation at MacArthur Drive and Rose Avenue in Webb City. The chase proceeded out into the county, where Hignite stopped his truck on Route JJ, put it in reverse and rammed an officer's patrol car, causing $700 worth of damage to the vehicle.
The officer stopped pursuing him at that point, but he eventually was stopped and taken into custody in Baxter Springs, Kansas, through the use of tire spike strips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.