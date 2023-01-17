CRESTLINE, Kan. — A suspect fleeing from the scene of a disturbance and shootout with deputies Monday afternoon found dead near the scene.
Deputies responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a man pointing a firearm at others at an address southeast of Crestline, according to a news release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies located a suspect driving a truck in the area and attempted to pull him over. But the man drove into a field and began firing on deputies before getting out of the truck and running.
The man purportedly continued shooting at deputies while running and the deputies returned fire. The man, whose name has not been released pending further investigation, was discovered dead at a nearby tree line.
No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, the sheriff's office said.
The news release did not specifically report the cause of the man's death but did state authorities were awaiting results of a Kansas Bureau of Investigation probe of an officer-involved shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.