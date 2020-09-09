MONETT, Mo. — A suspect who fled from a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Monett forced a brief lockdown of the town's schools.
The vehicle an officer tried to pull over at 3:55 p.m. turned down an alley near Ninth and Park streets in Monett, and a passenger jumped out and ran, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Monett Police Department.
The driver was arrested, and a search of the area for the fleeing suspect initiated when the traffic stop allegedly led to the seizure of drugs, paraphernalia and a stolen handgun.
Because the incident took place near several schools, a decision was made to lock the doors at Central Park Elementary, Monett Intermediate School and Monett Middle School, police said. Safety precautions also were implemented at the football stadium, where several students were present.
The fleeing suspect was arrested at 4:22 p.m., ending what amounted to a 14-minute lockdown.
Charges remained pending Wednesday on the driver and the passenger, both of Purdy, according to police.
