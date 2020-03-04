A Webb City man was charged with vehicle tampering after police say he jumped on a motorcycle on display Tuesday afternoon outside the Hideout Harley shop in south Joplin and took off on it.
Joplin Cpl. Ben Cooper said the suspect took the bike from in front of the store and was spotted by police riding the stolen bike near 20th Street and Texas Avenue. An officer followed him to Ninth Street and Texas Avenue, where the suspect abandoned the motorcycle and tried to run, Cooper said.
He said the officer caught the man with the assistance of a police dog.
According to Cooper, charges were sought on John W. Wimberley, 38, for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest as well as theft of the motorcycle. But the lone charge filed by the Newton County prosecutor's office by Wednesday afternoon was first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.