NEOSHO, Mo. — A Florida man waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge that he sexually abused a 4-year-old girl in Neosho.
Jonathon E. Guiendon, 30, of Palm Bay, Florida, waived the hearing on a charge of statutory sodomy with a child younger than 14 and was ordered by Associate Judge Christina Rhoades to stand trial. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 18.
Guiendon is accused of having the child perform oral sex on him sometime between June 2017 and July 2018 at a residence in Neosho.
