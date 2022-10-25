NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge has found probable cause for a former Neosho resident to stand trial on a charge that he sexually abused an underage, mentally disabled boy three years ago.
Judge Christina Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court to order Aaron J. Statema, 27, bound over for trial on a count of second-degree sodomy. Electronic court records did not yet show on Tuesday that a date had been set by the court for Statema's next hearing in a trial division of the court.
The judge's ruling marked the second time the defendant has been bound over on the charge. Statema waived a preliminary hearing in September 2020, but the case was remanded back to the lower court when the Newton County prosecutor's office filed amended information regarding the charge.
Statema, indicated by court records to have moved to Iowa a few months after the alleged offense in February 2019, is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy at a residence in rural Newton County. The victim, whose mother disclosed to investigators that he had an intellectual disability, disclosed the abuse during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin.
