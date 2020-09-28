NEOSHO, Mo. — A former Neosho resident waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge that he sexually abused an underaged, mentally disabled boy.
Aaron J. Statema, 25, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree sodomy and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Nov. 3.
Statema, whom court documents indicate moved back to Iowa a few months after the offense in February 2019, is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy at a residence in rural Newton County. The boy disclosed the abuse to investigators during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The boy's mother told investigators that her son has an intellectual disability, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.