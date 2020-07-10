NEVADA, Mo. — A former Nevada police officer is facing charges that he showed an underage girl a pornographic video and had sexual contact with her in his patrol car during a ride-along program.
The Vernon County prosecutor filed five counts of statutory sodomy and one count of furnishing pornography to a minor on Brian K. Hansen, 47, on Wednesday following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges in Vernon County Circuit Court states that a 17-year-old girl disclosed during an interview Wednesday at the Children's Center in Nevada that Hansen showed her a video during a police ride along in his patrol car when she was 16. The video depicted a woman engaged in oral sex with a man, and he asked her if she would be able to perform the same act, she told child abuse investigators.
She disclosed that she performed the act several times on Hansen in the course of the ride along program, according to the affidavit. She also purportedly described a second act of statutory sodomy that Hansen performed on her.
The affidavit states that Hansen was interviewed later the same day and admitted engaging in the sexual acts with the girl but claimed she was of legal age at the time.
Hansen most recently has been working as an officer in the Lamar Police Department. Lamar police Chief Joe Moore said Hansen was terminated for an unrelated policy violation a day prior to charges being filed in the state patrol's investigation.
Hansen was hired by the Lamar Police Department in April after having resigned from the Nevada Police Department in the midst of another investigation that preceded the patrol's investigation of the girl's allegations.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond pending a bond reduction hearing July 20, according to court records.
