A former Webb City Junior High School teacher and coach waived a hearing this week on amended charges that he had sexual contact with a student at the school.
A second felony count of having sexual contact with a student was filed on Nicholas A. Popejoy, 28, of Arma, Kansas, before his waiver of a preliminary hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court on both the amended count and original count of first-degree statutory sodomy. Associate Court Judge Jerry Holcomb set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 24.
Popejoy was a science and math teacher, freshman boys basketball coach and coed track coach at the school before he was dismissed in November when allegations of sexual misconduct first surfaced. He was arrested on the charge Nov. 22 after an investigation by Webb City police.
He is accused of inappropriate touching of a boy under 14 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.