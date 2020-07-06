A Fort Scott resident was injured in a two-vehicle wreck about 9:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 171, about 2 miles north of Asbury in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kimberly J. Woodall, 50, a passenger in a vehicle driven by John A. Woodall, 52, of Fort Scott, Kansas, taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the southbound Woodall vehicle was stopped in a turning lane and was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Brian W. Vance, 54, of Carl Junction.
