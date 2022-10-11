A Nevada motorcyclist and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:07 p.m. Monday on Interstate 44, a mile west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Keegan L. Whipple, 43, the motorcycle driver, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
The other driver, Kyle W. Stewart, 34, of Springfield, and a passenger in his car, Desmond W. Hardy, 39, of Joplin, were taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora.
The patrol reported that both vehicles were westbound when the Whipple motorcycle was hit from behind.
• A go-kart driver was injured at 8:30 p.m. Monday when he pulled into the path of car on Route P, a half-mile west of Joplin.
Domonic D. McKinley, 18, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Sally M. Miksell, 73, Tempe, Arizona, was the driver of a sport-utility vehicle that was westbound when the southbound go-kart drove into her path and was struck, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.