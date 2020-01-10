PITTSBURG, Kan. — Four people are facing charges in connection with illegal drugs seized Thursday at two separate addresses in Pittsburg.
Pittsburg police and Crawford County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant about 7:20 a.m. at 904 Turner Place, seizing an undisclosed amount of drugs and arresting Rachel D. Hill, 31, and Brian L. Simmons, 24.
Hill and Simmons were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, three counts of child endangerment and both felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the PIttsburg Police Department. They remained in custody Friday at the Crawford County Jail on $7,500 bonds.
About 1:30 p.m., police and sheriff's deputies served a second search warrant at 610 W. Forest St. and arrested occupants Max C. Griffin, 20, and Lawren Blair, 18.
Griffin, who had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a charge in Galena, Kansas, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and both felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in custody Friday on a $7,500 bond for the drug charges and a $300 cash-only bond for the failure to appear in court.
Blair was charged with possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was being held on a $2,000 bond.
