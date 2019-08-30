A Monett woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:45 p.m. Friday on Route Z, 5 miles east of Monett in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sarah E. Davis, 40, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Pineville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:55 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 71, about 4 miles north of Jane in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Andrew D. Beal, 45, was taken by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
Beal was driving a northbound pickup truck that began hydroplaning on the wet road surface and struck a concrete barrier before overturning, according to the patrol.
• A Granby man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:25 p.m. Thursday on Route HH, about 6 miles west of Fairview in Newton County, according to the patrol.
Lonnie D. Gray, 77, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Gray was driving a westbound vehicle that struck a cow in the roadway, became airborne and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 59 at Fidelity in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tanner Shankles, 21, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Shankles was driving a southbound car that ran off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.
