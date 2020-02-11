Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday on Jaguar Road, 2 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Both drivers, Wendi N. Brock, 33, of Neosho, and Harold G. McAnally, 71, of Anderson, and a passenger in Brock's vehicle, Christopher J. Youngblood, 33, of Neosho, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Brock's northbound vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck McAnally's southbound car head-on, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:38 a.m. Tuesday on Ozark Road, a mile south of Granby in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Christopher L. Potts, 29, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Potts was driving a southbound vehicle that ran off the right side of the road, then the left side and then struck a tree, the patrol said.
