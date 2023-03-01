Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 171, 3 miles north of Asbury in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Both drivers involved, Timothy S. Frazier, 51, of Joplin, and Dana L. Kegley, 71, of Darby, Kansas, sustained moderate injuries, the state patrol said. Frazier was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin and Kegley to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. A passenger in Kegley's vehicle, John R. Kegley, 76, also of Darby, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The Kegleys' westbound Toyota Highlander failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with Frazier's northbound Mazda CX5, the patrol said.
- A Shell Knob woman suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Farm Road 1240, about 2 miles north of Shell Knob in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Sandy W. Tabor was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield, the patrol said.
She was driving a southbound car that skidded off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.