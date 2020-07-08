A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8 a.m. Wednesday on Route D, 3 miles north of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Shannon L. Mitt, 47, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Mitt was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a tree stump, the patrol said.
• Three people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on Farm Road 1029, about 2 miles east of Wheaton in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Driver Brandon T. King, 31, of Exeter, and passengers Amy L. Cunningham, 18, of Exeter, and Susan L. Harris, 18, of Wheaton, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the patrol said. King's and Cunningham's injuries were listed by the patrol as moderate and Harris' injuries as minor.
Their northbound pickup truck ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
