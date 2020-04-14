Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Diana D. Matthews, 72, and her passenger, Charles E. Matthews, 57, both of Joplin, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. A passenger in the other vehicle, Joyce M. Hawthorne, 74, of Jay, Oklahoma, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The Matthews couple were in a southbound vehicle and slowing to make a left turn when a vehicle driven by Donald W. Hawthorne, 78, of Jay, Oklahoma, ran into them from behind, the patrol said.
• A Neosho woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:05 p.m. Monday on Holly Road, 5 miles northwest of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Desiree R. Ballard, 28, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that skidded off the gravel road and struck a tree before returning to the roadway, the patrol said. Ballard was thrown from the vehicle.
