A Missouri woman was injured in two-vehicle accident at 7:10 p.m. Sunday on Pine Street at High Street in Golden City in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Crystal A. Brunner, 35, of Golden City, was taken by ambulance to Cox Hospital in Barton County with minor injuries.
The patrol said Brunner was westbound when a northbound vehicle driven by Olivia G. Willis, 18, of Golden City, failed to yield at an intersection and struck her vehicle in the side.
• A Missouri man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 6:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 54, about 4 miles west of Deerfield in Vernon County, according to the patrol.
Kollin M. Smith, 26, of Nevada, was taken to Nevada Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol said Smith was driving westbound when he turned left into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by James J. Johns, 59, of Lane, Kansas, and struck him.
• A Kansas woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 4:20 p.m. Saturday on the Southwest 15th Lane, about 2 miles west of Mindenmines, in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Shekinah G. Rose, 19, of Arma, was taken by ambulance to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with moderate injuries. The patrol said Rose lost control of her westbound vehicle in gravel, and it veered off the right side of the road and overturned.
• An Arkansas woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:25 a.m. Saturday on Goff Ridge Road, about 7 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, according to the patrol.
Daisy P. Bell, 23, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital of Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Bell was driving east when she traveled off the road and struck a tree. Her vehicle overturned.
