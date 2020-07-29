A Mount Vernon man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, a mile west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Owen J. Mackey, 23, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
He was riding an eastbound motorcycle that ran off the road and struck an embankment, throwing him from the bike, the patrol said.
• A Southwest City man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 43, about 3 miles north of Tiff City in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Damon D. Johnson, 28, was taken by ambulance to Integris Hospital in Grove, Oklahoma, with moderate injuries.
Johnson was driving a southbound car that crossed the centerline on a curve and collided with a northbound pickup truck driven by Jeffry D. Brumley, 55, of Seneca, the patrol said.
• A Joplin truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 5 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile north of Southwest City in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Eric L. Spence, 38, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a northbound semitruck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Noel man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on Route EE, 4 miles northwest of Noel in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Rodney J. Dennis, 47, declined treatment for minor injuries at the scene.
Dennis was riding an eastbound motorcycle that ran off the road on a curve and overturned, the patrol said.
