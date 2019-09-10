A Joplin man was injured in a semitruck wreck at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 2 miles north of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
David W. Mapes, 49, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Mapes lost control of the southbound vehicle, which overturned on the highway, the patrol said.
• A Springfield woman was injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver about 8 a.m. Tuesday while walking along Route T, 6 miles northeast of Marionville in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Amy M. Kipper, 45, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
Kipper was in the roadway when she was struck by a southbound vehicle of undetermined make and model, according to a patrol report.
• A Nevada, Missouri, man was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 160, a mile west of Lamar in Barton County, the state patrol said.
Conner E. Champion, 20, was taken to Barton County Memorial Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
He was driving a westbound car and failed to stop at a red light, entering the path of a northbound truck driven by Nicholas T. Thesing, 30, of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. The truck struck Champion's car and spun it into an eastbound vehicle driven by Sulma Perez, 21, of Lamar, the patrol said.
• A Kansas man was injured in a semitruck crash at 3:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, about 5 miles east of Granby in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Stephen H. Miller, 42, of Wichita, Kansas, was flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
Miller was driving an eastbound semitruck that overturned when his front driver's side tire suddenly went flat, the patrol said.
