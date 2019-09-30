Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 2:10 p.m. Monday on County Road 1210, about 2 miles north of Marionville in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol..
Tammi L. Kelley, 57, of Aurora, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries. Timmy L. Mace, 37, of Billings, sought medical treatment for minor injuries on his own.
Mace was operating a northbound utility vehicle when he lost control of it, and the vehicle entered the southbound lane of the roadway and struck the left front side of Kelley's vehicle, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 12:40 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 86, about 2 miles west of Fairview in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
The driver, Kenneth E. Talbert, 75, and his wife, Judith A. Talbert, 73, of Exeter, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Their eastbound vehicle ran off the road and struck a sign, a utility pole and a fence, the patrol said.
• A Cassville man suffered moderate injuries in a motorcycle crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 112 at Farm Road 2218, about 5 miles south of Cassville, according to the patrol.
Travis J. Meyer, 37, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Meyer was riding a northbound motorcycle that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
