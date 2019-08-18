A Rocky Comfort resident was injured in a single-vehicle wreck about 8:35 p.m. Saturday on Route D, 2 miles west of Stella in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Mariah L. Degonia, 19, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the eastbound vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch, and overturned.
• Two Mount Vernon residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:40 p.m. Saturday on County Road 2130, about 3 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the patrol.
Shanda L. Hunter, 24, driver of one of the vehicles, and passenger Kinna M. Card, 30, were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate and minor injuries, respectively.
The accident occurred, according to the state patrol, when a southbound vehicle driven by Nathan R. Bowen, 34, of Pierce City, turned into the path of the westbound Hunter vehicle, which ran off the road and hit a utility pole.
• A Joplin resident was injured in a motorcycle crash about 5 p.m. Saturday on Loma Linda Drive in the village in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Johnny K. Jameson, 56, went to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
An equipment failure occurred and the eastbound motorcycle ran off the road, according to the patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.