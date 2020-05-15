A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:45 a.m. Friday on Route YY, 2 miles west of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dustin M. Beezley, 31, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving a westbound car that slid off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• An Everton woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 1210, a mile west of Lawrenceberg in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Barbara L. Reyelts, 59, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound truck that was towing another vehicle that caused the truck to overturn when she lost control of the towed vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Wheaton man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:10 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 97, about 4 miles west of Purdy in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Jose M. Bravo, 27, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a bridge rail, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle at 10:25 a.m. Thursday on Douglas Fir Road, a mile west of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Keaton M. Locke, 22, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Locke was walking along the road when he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Roger L. Anderson, 32, of Joplin, the patrol said.
