A Monett teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60, about 2 miles west of Pierce City in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tristan W. Green, 17, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
Green was driving a southbound vehicle that was struck in the driver's side when he pulled into the path of a westbound pickup truck driven by Nathan M. Burnham, 35, of Marshfield, the patrol said.
• A Nevada man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on 2700 Road, about 2 miles southeast of Harwood in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Eric W. Travis, 39, was taken to the Nevada Regional Medical Center in Nevada with minor injuries.
Travis was driving a northbound vehicle that traveled off the road and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
• A woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas, was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, a mile west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Mary E. Wolbert, 58, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that rolled off the road and down an embankment, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 71 at Jane in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Zaine U. Holley, 21, was taken to a health clinic in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
Holley was driving a southbound car that traveled off the road and struck a concrete barrier in the median, the patrol said.
