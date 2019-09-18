A man from Jasper was injured in a four-vehicle crash at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44, a mile west of Fidelity in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Colby D. Rector, 39, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
Rector was driving a westbound semitruck that ran into the rear of a semitruck driven by Yachao Chen, 27, of Monterrey Park, California, in slowing traffic, pushing Chen's truck forward into another semitruck driven by Randall C. Placker, 63, of Durant, Oklahoma, the patrol said. A pickup truck driven by Brantley R. Wright, 20, of Neosho, then ran into the rear of Rector's semitruck.
• A teen from Anderson was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday on Route W, 3 miles north of Pineville in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Anthony T. Deering, 18, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road on a curve and struck several road signs before overturning, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a three-vehicle collision at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 66, a mile west of Duenweg in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Peggy L. Kelley, 76, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a westbound pickup truck driven by Kelly L. England, 55, of Seneca, that was struck in the rear by a car driven by Cary J. Garling, 53, of Joplin, after Garling's car was struck in the rear by a car driven by Alissa D. Gray, 17, of Joplin, the patrol said.
• A Washburn woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 90, about 4 miles west of Washburn in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Summer D. Dunn, 22, was taken by private vehicle to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a westbound car driven by Rebecca L. Dover, 46, of Washburn, that ran off the road on a curve and overturned, striking a fence, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.