A teen from Goodman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on Split Log Road, 2 miles west of Goodman in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Raven D. Harmon, 17, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday on Fir Road, a mile east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Jonathan Renteria Marquez, 20, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
He was a passenger in an eastbound car driven by Carlos M. Gutierrez, 19, of Carthage, that ran off the road, struck a culvert, became airborne and overturned, the patrol said.
• Two Noel residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:40 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 71 at Jane in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Osman Ali Alaso, 51, and his passenger, a 15-year-old boy, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
They were southbound when their vehicle crossed the center line of the highway and struck a sign and a rock bluff, the patrol said.
