Three Arkansas teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4 p.m. Thursday on Kentucky Road, a mile west of Racine in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Chloe R. Lessard, 17, of Springdale, Arkansas, one of the drivers involved, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries. Her two passengers, Lauren A. Thrasher, 18, and an unnamed 16-year-old boy, both from Bentonville, Arkansas, were taken to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
Their eastbound car sideswiped a westbound vehicle driven by Trenton C. Garner, 28, of Seneca, as the two vehicles met at the crest of a hill, the patrol said. The car driven by Lessard ran off the road after the collision and struck a ditch, fence and tree.
• A woman from Jasper was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:45 a.m. Friday on Pembrook Road, 6 miles north of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Carol A. Butcher, 71, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the patrol said.
She was driving a westbound car that collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck driven by Daniel S. Carver, 47, of Carthage, when Carver's truck crossed the center line, the patrol said.
