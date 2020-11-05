Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route DD, a mile east of Miller in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Glenn H. Harlow, 39, of Miller, was flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries. The other driver, Samantha R. Galiani, 34, of Mount Vernon, and her passenger, Shelly Burgess, 56, also of Mount Vernon, were taken by ambulance to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
Harlow was eastbound when his car crossed the centerline and struck Galiani's westbound pickup truck, the patrol said.
• A Texas man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 2 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 90, about 8 miles east of Pineville in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
John T. Mulkey, 65, of Andrews, Texas, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin with serious injuries.
He was riding a southbound motorcycle that ran off the road, throwing him from the bike, the patrol said.
