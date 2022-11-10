Two residents of Nevada, Missouri, were injured in an ATV crash at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on Route F, a half-mile west of Moundville in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
The driver of the ATV, Mason W. Holcomb, 25, was taken by ambulance to the Nevada Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. His passenger, Trevor L. Pettibon, 23, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Their ATV ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Carthage man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday on Route K, 6 miles east of Jasper in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Malcolm E. Robertson, 20, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was operating a westbound motorcycle that struck a deer in the roadway and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Seneca man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday on Route D at Boulder City in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Ricky A. Moon, 60, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Moon was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a road sign before entering a creekbed, the patrol said.
