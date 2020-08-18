A Neosho woman was injured at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in a one-car crash on U.S. Highway 60, east of Neosho.
Jessica E. Williams, 36, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The patrol reported that she was eastbound when her vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck a bluff and overturned.
• A Granby man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Business Highway 60, 2 miles east of Neosho, the patrol said.
Dustin L. Halverson, 18, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries.
According to the crash report, he was eastbound on the highway when his vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned, ejecting Halverson.
• A Carl Junction woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at 5 p.m. Monday on North Peace Church Road and West Fountain Road, the patrol said.
One of the drivers, Karen Trewyn, 46, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries. The other driver was Anaya L. Florina, 33, of Joplin, who was not injured.
The patrol said that Florina's vehicle was westbound when it did not stop at a sign and struck the northbound Trewyn vehicle.
• A Granby woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 4:45 p.m. Monday on Raccoon Road, a mile south of Granby.
Zoe W. Brockert, 17, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with minor injuries.
Brockert was southbound when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole and a fence, the patrol said.
