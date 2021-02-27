From staff reports
Two children were injured in a four-vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Both children, a 9-year-old girl from Miami, Oklahoma, and a 10-year-old girl from Joplin, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said a southbound vehicle driven by Dennis E. Eads, 60, of Seneca, hit a vehicle driven by David S. Palmer, 49, of Joplin. The Palmer vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by David A. Zimmer, 40, of Miami, when then hit a vehicle driven by Jade E. Tolbird, 22, of West Monroe, Louisiana. None of the drivers was injured, the patrol said.
• An Oronogo woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 96, two miles west of Halltown in Lawrence County, the highway patrol reported.
Madison M. Perez, 23, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Perez’ eastbound vehicle crossed the center line in heavy fog and hit a semitruck driven by David R. Royer, 65, of Galena. Both vehicles ran off the road.
• A Monett woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:50 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 39, three miles north of Shell Knob in Barry County, the highway patrol reported.
Jennifer D. Tuell, 21, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said southbound vehicle in which Tuell was a passenger, driven by Jacob T. Melvin, 21, of Springfield, ran off the road, hit a sign and multiple trees, and ejected Tuell.
